NATO ships in the port of Piraeus attacked with red paint

Members of the Greek Communist Party KKE threw paint at NATO ships in the port of Piraeus.

Members of the ΚΚΕ and ΚΝΕ “made it clear that NATO ships are not welcome in the port of Piraeus,” according to their statement. The action took place on Saturday morning, March 19.

The ship of the North Atlantic Alliance anchored in the port was damaged, reports newsbeast.gr.

Members of the KKE managed to approach the mooring site of NATO forces SNMG2 warships and throw paint on the Canadian frigate “HCMS MONTREAL FFH336” – as part of their protest against NATO forces and against Greece’s participation in the war in Ukraine.