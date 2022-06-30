NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg is more Turk than Erdogan is: Declares Russia A Direct Threat’ To Members’ Peace And Security

NATO has declared Russia the “most significant and direct threat” to its members’ peace and security amid Moscow’s unprovoked invasion of Ukraine.

The Western military alliance made the declaration in a statement as its leaders met in Madrid on June 29 to confront what NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg called the biggest security crisis since World War II.

NATO’s declaration underscores how dramatically Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has unsettled Europe’s post-Cold War security order.

The alliance also promised to “step up political and practical support” to Ukraine in the face of Russia’s invasion.

Stoltenberg said Ukraine is fighting for its independence but also for Western values and security.

But Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, in a video address to the summit, chided NATO for not embracing his embattled country more fully and asked for more weapons to defeat Moscow’s forces.

Zelenskiy told NATO leaders that Ukraine needs more advanced heavy weapons and additional financial support to stave off Russia’s invasion, warning that Moscow’s ambitions won’t stop with his country.



“We need to break the Russian artillery advantage…. We need much more modern systems, modern artillery,” Zelensky told a NATO summit in Madrid via video link on June 29, adding that financial support was “no less important than aid with weapons.”