National unity proves that Azerbaijan has already lost this war. President of Artsakh

Artsakh concludes the ninth day of hostilities unleashed by Azerbaijan with its lasting success on the frontline. As reported by “Armenpress”, the President of the Artsakh Republic Arayik Harutyunyan states that the Defense Army has solved the task set brilliantly.

“Dear compatriots,

We conclude the next day of war unleashed by Azerbaijan with a lasting success on the front line. The Defense Army has carried out its combat task brilliantly, and at this moment it is successfully resisting all the encroachments of the enemy, both in the air and on the ground, causing significant losses of military equipment and manpower. This was the reason why the Azerbaijani terrorist army fired more than a hundred rockets from the Smerch plant in the direction of the capital Stepanakert, but fortunately there were no major losses.

I was informed today that the donation of Diaspora Armenians in these few days has already amounted to 50 million euros. Thank you all for your support, I urge you to continue fundraising, because after the war and, most importantly, the impending victory, we must quickly rebuild the ruins, continue to flourish the Artsakh world embodied in the pride of all Armenians. And that should be the collective response of all of us to the world.

Our national unity once again proves that Azerbaijan has already lost this war. “The victory is ours and let no one doubt it,” Harutyunyan said.