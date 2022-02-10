National Security Service detects, neutralizes activities of spy network operating in Armenia

YEREVAN. – As a result of the measures taken by the National Security Service (NSS), evidence was obtained of the establishment of a spy network in Armenia by foreign special services, and the conduct of inimical activities to the detriment of Armenia’s sovereignty, territorial integrity, and external security, Armenian News-NEWS.am has learned from the NSS.

People serving in the Armenian Armed Forces were included in this spy network.

In exchange for remuneration, these individuals were offered to collaborate with the aforesaid foreign special services, and provide to them information related to the Armenian military.

The persons who carried out intelligence activities in this way included about two dozen Armenian citizens in this spy network.

During the investigation of the respective criminal case, 19 people were detained on suspicion of high treason, and some of them have confessed.