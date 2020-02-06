National Prayer Breakfast after acquittal The Senate found the president not guilty on abuse of power and obstruction of Congress charges Wednesday.

President Donald Trump blasted “dishonest and corrupt” people Thursday morning at the National Prayer Breakfast, bashing his impeachment at the nonpartisan event with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi just steps away.

“As everybody knows, my family, our great country and your president have been put through a terrible ordeal by some very dishonest and corrupt people,” Trump said. “They have done everything possible to destroy us and by so doing, very badly hurt our nation. They know what they are doing is wrong, but they put themselves far ahead of our great country.”

“Weeks ago, and again yesterday, courageous Republican politicians and leaders had the wisdom, fortitude and strength to do what everyone knows was right,” he continued.

Entering the stage, Trump lifted up a copies of USA Today and The Washington Post with headlines reading “ACQUITTED” and “Trump Acquitted” splashed across the front pages, displaying them to the crowd.

The moment comes one day after the Senate voted to acquit Trump on both impeachment charges he faced — abuse of power and obstruction of Congress. Sen. Mitt Romney, R-Utah, voted to convict Trump on the abuse of power article, the only GOP member to vote for Trump’s conviction.

In an apparent shot at both Pelosi, D-Calif., and Romney, Trump said: “I don’t like people who use their faith as justification for doing what they know is wrong. Nor do I like people who say, ‘I pray for you,’ when they know that that’s not so.”

“So many people have been hurt and we can’t let that go on,” he continued. “And I’ll be discussing that a little bit later at the White House.”

At her Thursday press conference, Pelosi called that remark “just so completely inappropriate, especially at a prayer breakfast.”

“I don’t know if the president understands prayer or about people who pray,” she added, saying that she prays “hard” for Trump “because he’s so off the track of the Constitution and our values.”

She said Trump’s remark aimed at Romney “was particularly without class.”

“He’s talking about things he knows little about — faith and prayer,” she said.Pelosi and House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., spoke after Trump arrived, offering prayers to the gathering. They did not mention Trump’s gesture, which was greeted with some applause. The event is typically a reprieve from charged political rhetoric.