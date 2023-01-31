Naira Zohrabyan: the scandalous statements of Sasun Mikayelyan regarding the Armenian army (VIDEO)

This was Sasun Mikayelyan’s second immoral statement. Sasun Mikayelyan made his first statement in 2018, which can be described as an ideology, anthem, manifesto of velvet coup, and velvet banditry. We are talking about the statement according to the “revolution” has greater value than the Artsakh liberation war.

Naira Zohrabyan, the chairwoman of the “Security and Democracy” NGO, and former deputy of the National Assembly of the Republic of Armenia, Naira Zohrabyan, said about this during the conversation with Davit Fidanyan, referring to the scandalous statements of Sasun Mikayelyan regarding the army. Zohrabyan, talking about Mikayelyan’s statement, invited them to a live debate. “At one time, I invited Hayk Marutyan to a debate and said:

come without Nikol. I would have said: you choose the broadcast, you choose the topic, you choose the agenda. Now I invite Sasun Mikayelyan from your booth to a debate for the statements he made. Sasu, you can come with Nicole. You choose the air, you choose the place. It should be live. A question arises: if there was no army, then what kind of Armenian booty was presented at the Baku military parade on December 9,” said Zohrabyan. According to the former deputy of the National Assembly, Ruben Vardanyan is being targeted both by Azerbaijanis, Pashinyan’s government and even certain sections of the RA opposition. “We see who made Vardanyan a target, the Nikol-Aliev tandem. Bayramov speaks from Vardanyan, Azerbaijan’s representative at the UN speaks from Vardanyan, some marginalized rejected forces in Armenia, with their Facebook activists, declare a holy war against R. Vardanyan. I say that today Ruben Vardanyan is the fragile link that tries to keep the sovereignty of Artsakh. And all those who targeted him are Aliyev’s eunuchs. Regardless of whether they are Azerbaijanis, representatives of the RA government, or representatives of the opposition, whose plans have failed,” Zohrabyan said. Speaking about the tactics of the opposition, Zohrabyan mentioned that the parliamentary opposition has exhausted itself. We need such an opposition, which is not afraid of decisive actions and ending up in prisons. “Today we need a deadly opposition,” he said. Details in the video.

