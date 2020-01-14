Naira Zohrabyan Armenia opposition MP: Someone logged in to my official National Assembly email address

YEREVAN. – Yesterday, after midnight, at 3 past 32 minutes, someone logged in to my official NA [National Assembly] email address, and someone named James Mayer from my email submitted an application to register on the X electronic platform; this is now a travesty. Naira Zohrabyan, a member of the opposition Prosperous Armenia faction in parliament, wrote this on Facebook.

“Let me say that neither my email address, nor my Messenger, nor any of my other accounts are definitely of interest to anyone or the organization,” she added. “Whatever I think, I make it public, and don’t waste any extra resources to scour my account and look for some very interesting scandal there.”