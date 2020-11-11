Nagorno Karabakh armistice will lead to “full-fledged” negotiations process, says Moscow

Russian foreign ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova has said that the Russia-mediated Nagorno Karabakh armistice signed between Armenia and Azerbaijan will lead to a full negotiations process over the conflict.

“The statement expects an unconditional transition to a full-fledged negotiation process on all aspects of this, unfortunately, complex and difficult problem,” TASS quoted Zakharova as saying in an interview with Rossiya 24 TV channel.

The Nagorno Karabakh armistice was signed by Prime Minister of the Republic of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan, the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and the President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin on November 10.