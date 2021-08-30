“MY GOAL IS TO SEE THE LAST TURKISH SOLDIER LEAVE CYPRUS” says Menendez as he accept highest honour

by KOSTA PAPADOPOULOS,

The President of the Republic of Cyprus, Mr Nikos Anastasiadis, honoured US Senator and Chairman of the US Senate Foreign Relations Committee, Robert Menendez, with the Grand Cross of the Order of the Blessed Sacrament on Monday night.

President Anastasiadis stressed that throughout his career Senator Menendez has demanded the withdrawal of Turkish troops from Cyprus and the restoration of the human rights and fundamental freedoms of all Cypriots, through a viable and lasting solution to the Cyprus problem, according to the relevant UN resolutions and EU principles and values.

During his acceptance speech the US Senator stressed that he was particularly honored to be awarded the medal, and said he was proud to be a friend of Cyprus adding that the threats against the sovereignty of the Republic of Cyprus remain significant, referring to the efforts of the Turkish President, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, for the division of Cyprus.

“It is wrong, it is bad for all Cypriots and it is bad for the region,” Mr Menendez said.

My goal, he said, is to see the last Turkish soldier leave Cyprus.

President Anastasiadis praised Mr. Menendez for his significant contribution to the promotion of human rights, the rule of law and democracy around the world.

The award ceremony took place during at the Presidential Palace, which was attended by, among others, the Archbishop of Cyprus Chrysostomos II, the Speaker of Parliament, Annita Dimitriou, current and former members of the Council of Ministers, members of the diplomatic corps, government officials and party officials.

