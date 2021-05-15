Muradov to take part in Saturday’s talks with Azerbaijanis who entered Armenia’s Syunik, says Goris deputy mayor

The commander of the Russian peacekeeping contingent, General Rustam Muradov, on Saturday will take part in the ongoing talks in Syunik Province with the Azerbaijani soldiers who have entered the province. Menua Hovsepyan, deputy mayor of Armenia’s Goris town, told about this to Armenian News-NEWS.am, adding that these talks were expected get underway at around 3pm.

“Yesterday’s talks did not yield results. We are waiting for today’s talks, in which the commander of the [Russian] peacekeeping troops, Rustam Muradov, will also take part. Azerbaijanis have advanced toward the upper part of Akner village, as a result of which the city of Goris comes under their direct target,” Hovsepyan said.

The deputy mayor added that the people of Syunik were not scared, but were just in an uncertain situation at the moment.