Murad Papazyan, Azerbaijan, and Turkey do not want peace they want to establish their own economy in Armenia

Narine Ghukasyan

Presidential elections will be held in France in April 2022, in which the French-Armenian community, which has a significant role in the country, will take part. Murad Papazyan, the co-chair of the CCAF, a coordinating council of French-Armenian organizations, made a rather strong speech at a recent dinner in France.

Hraparak spoke with Murad Papazyan and inquired about the content and reasons for his speech.

“My speech was quite harsh, yes, because the three Minsk Group co-chairs, whose mission was to create and maintain peace, sold weapons to Azerbaijan. And after arming, Azerbaijan calls for peace in front of them. But we are not naive, we know that Azerbaijan and Turkey do not want peace. “They want to continue the war, they are not ready to find a peaceful solution not only to the Artsakh issue, but they will also endanger Armenia,” said Murad Papazyan.

Մ ․ Papazyan thinks that when talking about the Armenian-Turkish relations, the question is, what is Turkey’s goal? “They are not interested in peace, they will never become a friend or neighbor of Armenia. “Their goal is one: to open the borders, to normalize trade and diplomatic relations, to establish their own economy in Armenia, to buy companies, to control the Armenian economy so that in the end they can” lay their hands on Armenia, “Mr. Papazyan said.

According to him, Armenia is a small country, not ready to have trade relations with Azerbaijan or Turkey. It’s a security issue, the Armenian government can not make such decisions without agreeing with the Diaspora. Armenia is not only the country of Armenians but of all Armenians, which is spread all over the world. Diaspora-Armenia are one whole and the Diaspora will not allow Armenia to make a wrong step without consulting it.

“We have really strong ties with all the strong political parties, with the former and current presidents of France. Having worked with them for decades, we have a constant dialogue. “Macron knows that the number one goal of our organization in France is to protect the interests of Armenia and Artsakh, to pursue the Armenian Cause,” Papazyan told us. Asked by Hraparak whether the CCAF would take steps against Azerbaijan’s vandalism against Artsakh culture, Murad Papazyan said that they had already discussed the issue during a meeting with French President Emanuel Macron on February 1. “Macron was aware that Azerbaijan had launched such initiatives. The French president has already talked to Ali and assured him that they do not believe that the culture is Albanian, so that they do not try to deceive themselves. Ali admitted that a mistake had been made.

