‘Mr. Vardevanyan, which unit did Robert Kocharyan participate in the Liberation of Shushi with?’: Andranik Kocharyan

“Many of you were dancing and partying in Shushi. Reread the history of Shushi’s liberation well to see who freed Shushi. Study the battles to free Shushi too, as well as who participated and whose names are written,” Armenia alliance deputy Aram Vardevanyan said,

appealing to the opposition during the National Assembly session. He noted, “Study Robert Kocharyan’s and Seyran Ohanyan’s participation in those operations. Andranik Kocharyan is probably constrained by political views and does not tell the whole truth. For example, he does not say that a State Defense Committee was formed in Artsakh during the first war. He does not want to say that the chairman of the committee was Robert Kocharyan, who, being the de facto leader of Artsakh, took part in the operation to liberate Shushi. He himself, being the leader of the country, participated.”

Andranik Kocharyan, the candidate for the chairman of the National Assembly Standing Committee on Defense and Security Affairs and deputy from the Civil Contract faction, responded, “Mr. Vardevanyan acted here as Robert Kocharyan’s lawyer. But he also started from other episodes, creating new episodes for Robert Kocharyan’s biography with the qualification of participating in the liberation of Shushi. If so, maybe Mr. Vardevanyan would tell us which detachment or subdivision he participated in, because at that time, the State Defense Committee had not been formed yet. If the task is to refer to the image of Robert Kocharyan, we may start from a much earlier period, when he was a member of the Armenian National Movement and elected deputy. I do not want to continue responding to Mr. Vardevanyan’s accusations.”



