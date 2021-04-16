Mr. Simonyan, we will meet in court “․ Tert.am journalist Ani Gorgyan

I am ready to meet Alen Simonyan in court, I have expressed my inner conviction that Alen Simonyan is the one who ordered the ongoing social network campaign against me at the moment. Tert.am journalist Ani Gorgyan told Aravot.am about this, referring to NA Vice Speaker Alen Simonyan’s Facebook post that he had talked to his lawyers about the defamatory statement, who advised him to defend his rights in court and hold him accountable for defamation.

Persons disseminating false information. “I have such a conviction and confidence formed from the fact that the attack, the disgusting attack, started after the briefing with Alen Simonyan in the parliament two days ago. I should mention that the conviction was formed during the briefing from Alen Simonyan’s behavior’s targeted attitude towards me, I should mention that his aggressive behavior was even frightening. Besides, let me remind you that there are many publications in the press that such fake attacks are led by Alen Simonyan. “How many deputies spoke about it from the tribune of the parliament,” said Ani Gorgyan. According to the journalist, while presenting a report to the police yesterday, he informed about his reasonable suspicions about Alen Simonyan. “It concerns my young child, in any case I will exercise my rights, any reasonable suspicion must be examined. “Mr. Simonyan, we will meet in court,” he said.