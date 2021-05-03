Movses Hakobyan summoned to Investigative Committee, charged with divulging a state secret

Colonel-General Movses Hakobyan, a former head of the Military Oversight Service at the Armenian Defense Ministry, has been summoned to the Investigative Committee on Monday. After the interrogation, charges have been brought against the former military official, Hakobyan informed.

In his words, criminal case has been initiated according to Article 306 of the Criminal Code which is divulging a state secret.

To note, Hakobyan, who was dismissed from his post of the during the recent Artsakh war, came up with number of revelations after the war, blaming Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan of making disastrous decisions that allowed Azerbaijan to make major territorial gains during the war in Nagorno-Karabakh.