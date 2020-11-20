Movses Hakobyan: If according to the Ministry of Defense, what I said is a state secret, then it is not false, if it is false, then it is not a state secret.

There is a contradiction in the statement of the Ministry of Defense, if what I said is false, then it is not a state secret, and if it is a state secret, then it is not false. The hero of Artsakh, colonel-general, former commander of the Artsakh Defense Army, former Chief of the General Staff of the Armenian Armed Forces Movses Hakobyan, former Chief Military Inspector, mentioned this in an interview with “ArmNews”.



“They have to decide. The writer of this statement of the Ministry of Defense must serve in the army for a long time to understand how a secret differs from a secret. I can bring one example. If our structure is in the phone of the commander of the 887th Turkish reconnaissance brigade, then what is its secret? Do you keep it a secret from our people? “The rest is a criminal case. If there is secrecy and I have opened some secret documents, then I am ready to bear responsibility, because I think that the homeland is more precious to me than arresting or not arresting anyone,” he said. he:



As for the statement in the Ministry of Defense that the “SU 30SM” acquired by our army have missiles, and the “OSA AKM” fired 62 ATS during the war, while Movses Hakobyan claimed that they were almost useless. During the war and the “SU 30” did not even fill up, the latter answered. “As they lied for 44 days, they lie today. If so, why not fill it up? If those 62 ATS were hit, how was it calculated, and how was the air unprotected? Exactly who hit them and where are those ATS? Now they will say that we have transferred those territories to Azerbaijan. “



They give an example of hitting “Hermes-900” during the events in Tavush. Anyone who understands the use of “Hermes” and where, at what height they are pierced, will understand that “Hermes” appeared at that height due to a technical malfunction. I do not want to go into details whether he was hit or fell. “Listen to the justifications given by the Hermes factory, how it was destroyed in Tavush,” the general said.



Movses Hakobyan considers it right that some retired generals were not allowed to be at the command post. “It simply came to our notice then. I was not allowed either, and they did the right thing. The commander of the army does not have the position of an adviser, if it was necessary, such a position would be provided by the post. The Minister of Defense can have an advisor, but the commander or the head of the General Staff cannot have one. “



The general responded to the observation whether the full commanding potential should not be used, regardless of the fact that those people no longer have positions. “You can and should use the potential of any person, but where it is needed. It is inadmissible to make concrete decisions. Moreover, it is strictly forbidden. Only the current leadership of the army should make decisions. “

