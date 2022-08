Provocations by the Azerbaijani side are being undertaken to implement the November 9 document, Colonel General Movses Hakobyan told Armenian News – NEWS.am.

Movses Hakobyan noted that talks fail to resolve the issue, so the enemy resorts to provocations.

“We understand how bad the November 9 document is, so Azerbaijan takes such steps. At the moment the situation is not tense, but not calm either,” General Hakobyan said.