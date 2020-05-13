MOURNING IN AMERICA. REPUBLICANS & INDEPENDENTS FOR BIDEN LAUNCHED BY THE LINCOLN PROJECT

WASHINGTON Wed., May 13, 2020 — Republicans & Independents for Biden was launched today by the Lincoln Project. This initiative will be entirely independent from the Biden campaign but will seek to complement any coalition activities that they undertake.

The Lincoln Project was formed in December by a group of prominent Republicans distressed by Donald Trump’s attacks on the U.S. Constitution. The Lincoln Project’s Republicans and Independents for Biden program will organize both nationally and locally in key battleground states and carry forth a broad, striking message which will resonate with disaffected Republicans and independents ready to end this four-year nightmare.

“Former Vice President Joe Biden has the wisdom, the skills, and the relationships this nation needs to shape a government of the people which will lead us out of the multiple crises that Donald Trump has brought upon us,” said Lincoln Project Founder John Weaver. “An Army of the Decent — of which Republicans and Independents for Biden will play a part — will sweep out Donald Trump and his enablers.”

“This nation — this planet — has been visited upon by a terrible plague,” said Rick Wilson, co-founder of the Lincoln Project. “And the American president failed to provide the leadership — due to his ignorance, intolerance and extreme narcissism — the world so desperately needed. Thousands of lives have been lost, our economy is in shambles and dreams dashed because Trump failed to lead.”

Co-Founder Jennifer Horn said: “During his tenure in the United States Senate and Vice President of the United States, Joe Biden has demonstrated the long lost talent of reaching across the aisle to build relationships to make government work – to even make government great. That’s what we need in The White House again.”

“Come January 20th, 2021, we will swear in a president of the United States with the skills and the relationships necessary to fix the worst economy since the 1930s, fix our healthcare system, and get our children back to school,” she said

“As we wrote when we started this initiative six months ago, this effort transcends partisanship and is dedicated to nothing less than preservation of the principles that so many have fought for, on battlefields far from home and, now, in the hospitals and health clinics in our neighborhoods.”

Source: https://lincolnproject.us/news/republicans-independents-for-biden/