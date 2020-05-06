Mother See of Holy Echmiadizn implemented social programmes worth 288 mln drams

Under the presidency of His Holiness Karekin II, Supreme Patriarch and Catholicos of All Armenians, a Bishop Conference was held in the Mother See of Holy Etchmiadzin on Wednesday. As the Information Department at the Mother See reported, during the meeting the course of the implementation of social programmes aimed at overcoming the consequences of Coronavirus pandemic were discussed.

It was reported that from March 13 to May 1, the Church has implemented social programmes worth 288 million drams thanks to the donations from its dioceses and individual donors.

The donations were directed to the government account opened to prevent the spread of coronavirus as well as to healthcare, educational and social spheres.