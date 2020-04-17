Most recent COVID-19 casualty in Armenia is famous singer

Famous singer and songwriter Sargis Shiboyan is the 19th person to die in Armenia from the novel coronavirus.

The Ministry of Health had also reported that the latest person to die from this disease was a 58-year-old man who had coronavirus disease and confirmed double subtotal pneumonia. He also had concomitant chronic illnesses: ischemic heart disease, arterial hypertension, and obesity. And an acute myocardial infarction was diagnosed during treatment.