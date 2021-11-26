Moscow Says It’s Ready To Help Pashinyan Turkish dream come through Normalize Relations with Turkey.

Russia says it is prepared to mediate efforts to repair relations between Armenia and Turkey following reports earlier this week of a request by Yerevan to facilitate such a rapprochement.

Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova told a press briefing on November 25 that normalization between the neighbors “would undoubtedly contribute to the improvement of the general situation in the region.”

Former Soviet republics Armenia and Azerbaijan fought a six-week conflict last year over the breakaway Nagorno-Karabakh region that had been under ethnic Armenian control for nearly three decades.

NATO member Turkey threw its weight behind Azerbaijan in the war, which ended with a Russian-brokered cease-fire in November 2020 that allowed Azerbaijan to regain control over parts of Nagorno-Karabakh and surrounding territory, with Russian peacekeepers on the ground.

Turkey has kept its border with Armenia closed for nearly three decades, due to what it said was Armenia’s occupation of Nagorno-Karabakh and Azerbaijani territory, an issue that was resolved by the cease-fire deal.