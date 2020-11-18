Moscow persuaded Ankara not to send peacekeepers to NK, given difficult legacy of the past– Putin

Moscow has been able to persuade Azerbaijan and Turkey that conditions that can thwart the agreements on Nagorno Karabakh should not be created, ARMENPRESS reports Russian President Vladimir Putin told Russia-24.

”As refers to the peacekeeping mission, Azerbaijan and Turkey always talked about the possibility of Turkey’s participation in peacekeeping efforts. Anyway, I think that we have been able to persuade our Turkish partners and our colleagues in Azerbaijan that conditions that can thwart our agreements should not be created, conditions that can push one of the parties of the agreement to some extreme methods and extreme actions”, Putin said, clarifying that he means the very heavy legacy of the past years and the tragic and bloody incidents and the genocide that took place during the years of the World War I.

”It’s a factor that can be recognized or not recognized. Someone recognizes it, someone does not recognize it. But there are no issues for Russia here. We recognized it long ago. So why to provoke Armenia with the presence of Turkish soldiers on the contact line? I think President Erdoğan also admitted this and understood. We encountered no problems here”, the Russian President said.