Moscow decided Serzh Sargsyan should leave and they sent Karen Karapetyan, but the people shuffled the cards ․ Jirayr Sefilyan.

“I do not think that Serzh Sargsyan has decided that today’s famous person will come to power. “Serzh decided to stay,” said Zhirayr Sefilyan, a member of the initiative group of the National Democratic Party, in a conversation with journalists today, referring to the observation that Serzh Sargsyan denied that Nikol Pashinyan was his “project”, but that opinion continues to be circulated. “2016 After the famous uprising, the capture of the PPP regiment, a decision was made in Moscow that Serzh Sargsyan should leave, his replacement was sent to Armenia, it was Karen Karapetyan. And during those two years, Serzh Sargsyan was constantly prompted by famous circles in Moscow that he should leave.

He promised to leave, but in the end he made his move and was elected Prime Minister by the National Assembly he formed. It is not that they believed that Serzh would fulfill his promise, they decided to remove Serzh and bring Karen Karapetyan, not Nikol Pashinyan, by popular pressure. The Armenian people shuffled Mokva’s playing cards. Nobody expected such an unprecedented activity of 100 thousand people, Nikol Pashinyan took advantage of that circumstance, Կարապետ Karen Karapetyan’s “project” was frozen. I want to say that I do not think that Serzh brought Nikol. “It is another matter that for years Serzh Sargsyan has formed the proportion he wants in the National Assembly, he has decided who should be in the parliament from the opposition,” Sefilyan said. Details in the video.