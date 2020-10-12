More than 5800 real estates were seriously damaged in #Artsakh

Preliminary investigations by the Artsakh Human Rights Office show that more than 5,800 privately owned real estate (houses, shops, etc.), more than 520 cars, and about 960 infrastructural, public-production facilities were seriously damaged in Artsakh as a result of targeted strikes by Azerbaijan. : As reported by Armenpress, Artsakh Human Rights Defender Artak Beglaryan stated this at a press conference.



“Especially since October 3, Azerbaijan has deliberately targeted the vital facilities, in particular, the electricity supply network, the production system, water supply, gas supply, communication and communication systems, with the use of precision weapons. “At least tens of millions of dollars have been lost in this area,” Beglaryan said.



The ombudsman of Artsakh noted that even the supply of food was targeted by Azerbaijan.



“In specific cases, we have reported that even food warehouses have been targeted, which means that they have tried their best to cause a humanitarian catastrophe among the population, the population will not be able to meet its essential daily needs,” Beglaryan said.

