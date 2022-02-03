More than 50% of Armenians consider Russia the most powerful partner, 15% – a threat ․ survey:

The International Republican Institute (IRI) has published the data of a new social survey, from which CivilNet has singled out the section on foreign policy.

The survey was conducted among 1,512 citizens, covering the period from November 22 to December 5. The polls were conducted by telephone. Citizens consider Russia to be the most important political, economic, and security partner for Armenia, and the biggest threat, according to 90% of respondents, is Turkey. 57% think that Russia is the most important political partner for Armenia, 50% think that it is France, 38% think that it is the United States, and 23% think that it is Iran.

The picture is almost the same with the most important security partners: Russia 64%, France 32%, Iran 31%, US 26%. As the most important economic partners, however, the Armenians mentioned: Russia – 61%, Iran – 40%, China – 29%. In response to the question “Which two countries pose the greatest political threat to Armenia” 90% of citizens said Turkey, 77% – Azerbaijan, 15% – Russia. 92% of respondents positively assessed the current state of relations with France, 80% – the state of relations with Iran, 77% – the United States, 75% – China, 69% – the European Union և 64% of Russia. At the same time, when asked “which relations with the two countries should be improved for the development of Armenia”, 53% answered that the country is Russia, 35% think that it is the United States, and 29% – Iran. 25% – France, 15% – China.