More than 47,650 displaced people have returned to their places of residence in Artsakh.

Russian peacekeepers accompanied another convoy of deportees returning to Artsakh from the territory of the Republic of Armenia. 178 displaced people from Artsakh were transported by buses from Yerevan to Stepanakert. In total, 47,653 IDPs returned to their permanent residence in Artsakh. The servicemen of the Russian peacekeeping contingent ensure the safe return of citizens to their places of permanent residence, provide humanitarian aid, and restore civilian infrastructure.