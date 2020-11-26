More than 2 thousand corpses were found in the area of ​​Shushi city. Terrible truth from the Russian army

Since November 13, Russian peacekeepers have been carrying out an active humanitarian mission to search for the bodies of those killed and missing in Nagorno-Karabakh. This was reported by Русская весна.



The event is organized jointly by the International Committee of the Red Cross, as well as the Ministry of Emergency Situations of Nagorno Karabakh, Armenian and Azerbaijani servicemen.



During the first week, more than 2,000 bodies were found in the city of Shushi, which were handed over to each side. In addition, the Stepanakert-Goris road was completely cleared of damaged equipment in just one week, and on November 17, the Lachin corridor was opened for the safe transportation of refugees from Yerevan through Goris to Stepanakert. On November 22, the search and exchange of bodies in the Martuni region was completed.

Source: https://rusvesna.su/news/1606301644