More than 100 healthcare workers in Armenia to be awarded for efforts on fighting COVID-19 – Mane Gevorgyan

More than 100 healthcare workers in Armenia will soon be awarded with commemorative medals and gratitude certificates by Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, the PM’s spokesperson Mane Gevorgyan told Armenpress new agency.

Gevorgyan’s remarks came while commenting on the open letter of the staff of the Nork Infectious Diseases Hospital addressed to the Prime Minister and the President. The spokesperson said that among the medics to be awarded are also the representatives of the Nork Infectious Diseases Hospital.

As the PM’s spokeswoman told the news agency, the PM’s administration has received a proposal by the ministry of healthcare on awarding a group of medics for their efforts in fighting the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.