More evidence emerges on Turkish mercenaries fighting against #Artsakh

The Armenian Unified Infocenter on Sunday presented a detailed examination of the video of mercenaries fighting against Armenians in Artsakh.

Earlier, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan shared a video on Facebook, providing further proof that Syrian mercenaries are fighting against Artsakh.

“The Azerbaijani-Turkish tandem has recruited and used members of various terrorist groups against Artsakh,” the premier wrote.

Two OSCE Minsk Group co-chairing countries, Russia and France, have already confirmed the reports that Turkey has deployed mercenaries to Azerbaijan to fight against Armenians.