More Armenia MPs test positive for COVID-19, 759 new cases reported in Armenia, 13 new deaths

YEREVAN. – As of 11am Friday, 759 new cases of coronavirus have been registered in Armenia; this was reported by the National Center for Disease Control and Prevention.

A total of 23,247 cases of COVID-19 were confirmed as of Friday morning.

The total number of tests conducted so far is 105,046—and 2,310 of them were performed in the past one day.

Also, 10,557 people—a drop by 68 in the past one day—are currently being treated.

According to the latest data, 12,149 people—with 814 in the last day—have recovered thus far.

In total, 410 patients—an increase by 13 in the past day—have died thus far.

YEREVAN. – Hakob Simidyan, secretary of the majority My Step faction in the National Assembly (NA) of Armenia, and My Step MP Aren Mkrtchyan also are infected with the coronavirus. Lilit Minasyan, Deputy Chief of Staff of the NA, on Friday stated this in a conversation with Armenian News-NEWS.am.

Minasyan added that she was also informed by the press today that COVID-19 had been confirmed also in Arman Abovyan, secretary of the opposition Prosperous Armenia faction, and Prosperous Armenia MP Iveta Tonoyan. Minasyan noted that she had not spoken personally with these lawmakers. To note, Arman Abovyan had confirmed to the media the information that he, too, was infected with the coronavirus.

“Yesterday we tried to find out from the staff as to who from all the factions has infected MPs, but we don’t have any answers from the factions yet,” Lilit Minasyan added.

As reported earlier, My Step MPs Viktor Yengibaryan, Kristine Poghosyan, Tsovinar Vardanyan and Hayk Gevorgyan, as well as Prosperous Armenia faction member and NA vice president Vahe Enfiajyan had tested positive for COVID-19.