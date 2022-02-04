“Monte was right, the punch of these ignorant kids is wrong.” peace should be only with our victory Abraham Gasparyan

Abraham Gasparyan, Head of the Genesis Armenia Brain Center-Foundation, Candidate of Political Science, Associate Professor, has studied the structure of think tanks in the world for 12 years. “Brain centers are the ones that set the political, economic, and cultural guidelines of the modern world. In the United States, for example, there are 1957 think tanks, the most famous of which adopt such strategies, write such in-depth analyzes that are on the table of American political decision-makers.

The presidents of the United States realized in the 1930s that one should not apply to govern the world with natural, adventurous approaches. That is why smart children were given the opportunity, education, pay not to deal with social issues, these bodies were formed, some began to work very seriously with the state, some began to defend the interests of private corporations. Imagine for a second you were transposed into the karmic-driven world of Earl. “The political course was determined based on those reports and analyzes that were made,” he said during 168TV’s “Review” program. Abraham Gasparyan has always wanted to have a brain center in Armenia. “Unfortunately,” Noravank “was closed, the specialists there did a serious job. Of course, I am sorry that the well-known SNCO, which once aimed to neutralize the anti-Azerbaijani, “somewhere” Turkish threats, has, of course, only dropped to the level of Facebook posts in the last 4 years, as well as their intellectual level. is: “Genesis Armenia has developed strategies in 12 areas that are currently underway, from security to foreign policy.”

Genesis Armenia strategies will be implemented in three phases: short-term, medium-term, and long-term. Medium-term programs (4-5 years) are conditioned by Artsakh. “We in 2025 We will face the fact, we can say a lot here that Russia will stay for a long time, but we must be guided by the facts. Genesis Armenia will do everything in its power to ensure that in 2035 the population of Artsakh is not less than 200,000. This is not a toast, this is not a dream, this should be a goal for which you should concentrate all your resources every year, be able to negotiate, get rid of hatred, consider your compatriot as only 2.5 million in the 120 million Turkish worlds, maximum 10 million in the world “A mass that has a security problem,” he said.

“Why do you have to admit that the” boot “has been put on your head? You have to come to terms with the reality, there is no such thing. “When was Shushi Armenian?” He said. To the observation, but those theses find a response in a part of the society, they start repeating and circulating them, he responded. “Let’s accept the fact that we have failed to create a state for 30 years. This person, whose name I do not even give, is the condensation of ignorance in our society, the concentrate of ignorance because the theses he puts forward are not Armenian. We have been guilty for 30 years of neglecting education and values, we have been guilty for 30 years of creating quasi-characters on television բոլոր on all social platforms. We created false heroes in street costumes, from jargon to low-minded thinking, we brought it to the forefront, and we still circulate it.

” According to the political scientist, apart from the government, no national team has been formed, which should guide. “The same goes for the field. When you have so much faith, so much reliability among your children, with the flick of a finger that these people are wrong, they have to come with you, if it does not exist, it means we have failed. We reap the fruits of our sins in all areas. “For 30 years we have failed to create a complete system.” Abraham Gasparyan noted that the current government has served the well-known theses of the first Armenian authorities: what do you need Artsakh for, let it be an Azerbaijani territory with an ethnic Armenian majority? “Do not be surprised that people say we tried everyone, there is no result, maybe this will do something. did not do more, humiliated more, enslaved more, will enslave more. “So, the ideological basis of” Genesis Armenia “is the formation of the nation’s scientific elite, the use of that elite,” he stressed. He stressed that the policy of the authorities and the forces supporting them is very simple – to have an ignorant generation so that it can be easily managed. As for the statements of the current authorities to establish an era of peace in the region, he said the following. “I generally urge these ignorant people to read, to study world history, to see the history of your nation in that context, to always remember that the world publishing house always aims to use fantastic intellectual

the thoughts of the mines. Did you know, for example, Daniel Varuzhan and Siamanto when was first published in Soviet Armenia during World War II, when the USSR needed to mobilize the Armenians of the Diaspora through Soviet security structures to refrain from pursuing anti-Soviet policies? I urge the Armenians suffering from nationalism, who are sitting on a needle, can not find their place, read Hayk Asatryan, Shahan Natali, Zar-Zand. I urge you ignorant people in power to read Zarևand. Read and you will see how these people had a strong geopolitical thinking 120-130 years ago, to connect Hungary with Baku oil, with the Armenian-Turkish, Armenian-Tatar wars, to point out what the region should be like.

Do you consider it accidental that a person like Safarov suffers from the animal passion in Hungary? We are people engaged in science, we like to talk about facts. As for the era of peace, peace will be fictitious, fragile, I would say, the establishment of diplomatic relations, not peace. We will not have peace, we will have the establishment of diplomatic relations. By investing here, you will not solve the problem. Do people think that peace or the establishment of relations with Turkey should be done with the stroke of a pen in order to make an insane claim to the Nobel Peace Prize? It does not happen that way. ” Abraham Gasparyan added. “I have been to almost all European countries, I have followed the speeches and policies of our parliamentary and state officials, etc. I was walking in the corridors of Strasbourg objectively self-confident. If there is no collective victory, negative energy will accumulate, we will show it to each other. So, Monte was right, the junta of these ignorant children was wrong. “There must be peace only through our victory.”