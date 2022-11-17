Money laundering. No, no, you should put an article on trafficking. Armen Ashotyan, Just another Nikol Crime against Humanity Video

Փողերի լվացում․ չէ մի չէ, մի հատ էլ տրաֆիկինգի հոդված դնեիք․ Արմեն Աշոտյան
Ես ասել եմ, ինձ ձերբակալելով, կալանավորելով չեն վախեցնի։ Եթե այդպիսի բան լինի, ապա կամ կալանավայրից կհանեն իմ դիակը, կամ ես Նիկոլի քաղաքական դիակը վերջապես դուրս կբերեմ այդ կաբինետից։ Նիկոլը պատրաստ չէ այդ երկընտրանքին։ Առաջին պատճառը սա է, որ ինձ չեն ձերբակալել։ Այս մասին ֆեյսբուքյան ուղիղ եթերի ժամանակ ասաց ՀՀԿ փոխնախագահ Արմեն Աշոտյանը։
Նրա խոսքով, երկրորդ պատճառը ԵԺԿ գլխավոր քարտուղարի թվիթերյան գրառումն է, որով քննադատեց այս իշխանություններին. «Շատ արագ եվրոպական քաղաքական հանրությունից եղավ արձագանք. եվրոպական ամենախոշոր կուսակցության գլխավոր քարտուղարը թվիթերյան իր էջում գրառում կատարեց ու խստորեն դատապարտեց այս իշխանությունների գործողությունները։ Սա որոշակի հստակ զսպող մեխանիզմ հանդիսացավ փաստորեն այս խունտայի համար»։
Մեղադրանքի մասին խոսելիս Աշոտյանն այն որակեց զավեշտ․ «Փողերի լվացում։ Չէ մի չէ, մի հատ էլ տրաֆիկինգի հոդված դնեիք, մարդու օրգանների առեւտրի կամ էլ իսլամիստական ահաբեկչության։ Ինձ մեղադրանք է առաջադրվել մեկը մյուսից զավեշտալի հոդվածներով»,- ասաց նա:
Մանրամասները՝ տեսանյութում։
Money laundering. No, no, you should put an article on trafficking. Armen Ashotyan I said, they will not frighten me by arresting and detaining me. If such a thing happens, then either my body will be taken out of the detention center, or I will finally take Nikol’s political body out of that cabinet. Nikol is not ready for that dilemma. The first reason is that I was not arrested. RPA vice-chairman Armen Ashotyan said this during a live broadcast on Facebook. According to him, the second reason is the tweet of the EPP General Secretary, in which he criticized these authorities. “Very quickly there was a reaction from the European political community. the general secretary of the largest European party posted on his Twitter page and strongly condemned the actions of these authorities. This was actually a clear deterrent mechanism for this junta.” Speaking about the accusation, Ashotyan described it as a joke. “Money laundering. No matter, you should put an article on trafficking, trade in human organs or Islamist terrorism. I was charged with one ridiculous article after another,” he said.
