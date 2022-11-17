Money laundering. No, no, you should put an article on trafficking. Armen Ashotyan, Just another Nikol Crime against Humanity Video

Money laundering. No, no, you should put an article on trafficking. Armen Ashotyan I said, they will not frighten me by arresting and detaining me. If such a thing happens, then either my body will be taken out of the detention center, or I will finally take Nikol’s political body out of that cabinet. Nikol is not ready for that dilemma. The first reason is that I was not arrested. RPA vice-chairman Armen Ashotyan said this during a live broadcast on Facebook. According to him, the second reason is the tweet of the EPP General Secretary, in which he criticized these authorities. “Very quickly there was a reaction from the European political community. the general secretary of the largest European party posted on his Twitter page and strongly condemned the actions of these authorities. This was actually a clear deterrent mechanism for this junta.” Speaking about the accusation, Ashotyan described it as a joke. “Money laundering. No matter, you should put an article on trafficking, trade in human organs or Islamist terrorism. I was charged with one ridiculous article after another,” he said.