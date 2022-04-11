Dozens of opposition figures and figures have emerged in the history of newly independent Armenia, who have spoken out strongly against the authorities, even fought in the streets against the authorities, but changed their views 180 degrees when a “delicious piece fell into their mouths” as a state official. .

Recently, Edmon Marukyan is one of the monumental faces of this type of figure. If before assuming the post of ambassador he thought that Pashinyan should leave, because without his departure it is impossible to have positive achievements, then shortly before his appointment (in fact, there was already a promise of the post) է he is an extreme supporter of the approach to unite around Pashinyan after his appointment. .

Marukyan has started a “jihad” against real opposition forces, which threaten to preserve Pashinyan’s power. Marukyan has gone so far in his efforts that he already compares the figures who call things by their names with the enemies ․ “The dangerous term” capitulation “as a description of the post-war or future situation is circulated more in our press by our politicians than by enemy figures and their press. “How do those who describe our state capitulate or inevitably capitulate in the future differ from the enemy?” Wrote Ambassador Marukyan with Pashinyan’s special instructions.

It is interesting that after the war Marukyan himself considered that the signed document was a capitulation ․ “From the 4th day of the war, he learned that we were losing, he gave the country victory, signed a capitulation,” he told reporters.

If we believe the sincerity of these words, it turns out that according to Ambassador Edmon Marukyan in 2022, Edmon Marukyan in 2020-21 “was no different from the enemy.” Of course, life is an interesting thing.