Mitsotakis congratulates Biden, calls him a “true friend of Greece”

Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis congratulated President Elect Joe Biden on winning the 2020 elections.

Mitsotakis said on Twitter:

“Congratulations to US President-Elect Joe Biden. Joe Biden has been a true friend of Greece and I’m certain that under his presidency the relationship between our countries will grow even stronger.”

This makes Mitsotakis the first foreign leader to congratulate Biden for becoming President Elect and soon the 46th President of the United States of America.

Donald Trump is the first president since George Bush Senior to not be re-elected for a second term.

On October 16, Biden released his “Vision for Greece” where he reiterated his long-standing commitment to Greece and Greek-Americans.

In an announcement titled ‘Joe Biden’s vision for Greek Americans and US-Greece Relations’, Biden said if elected, he would strengthen ties with Greece and “will call out Turkish behaviour that is in violation of international law or that contravenes its commitments as a NATO ally, such as Turkish violations of Greek airspace.”

“Throughout his many years in public life, Joe Biden has a long record of engagement on issues important to Greek-Americans and a record of support for strengthening the U.S.-Greece relationship. He has worked personally with Greek leaders over many decades to strengthen the alliance. As President, Joe Biden will be committed to a strong dialogue with both Greek-American leaders and the leadership of Greece to sustain the bond between our countries,” the statement said.

What Joe Biden will do according his “Vision”:

Joe Biden will work with our close ally Greece to advance stability in the eastern Mediterrean.

Unlike President Trump, Joe will call out Turkish behavior that is in violation of international law or that contravenes its commitments as a NATO ally, such as Turkish violations of Greek airspace.

Joe will work diplomatically to bring a resolution to the Cyprus question.

Joe will continue to be a strong voice for religious freedom globally, including the rights of the Greek Orthodox Church.