Mirror: #Coronavirus: 2,000 cruise ship passengers quarantined after tourist catches killer bug

The captain of the MSC Opera has told guests that a previous passenger who sailed on the ship last week and disembarked in Genoa, Italy, has been diagnosed with COVID-19

Holidaymakers are trapped on a cruise ship and been told not to leave after a former passenger tested positive for coronavirus.

The captain of MSC Opera has told more than 2,000 people not to leave the ship.

Passengers were urgently called back from excursions and told it was due to a ”security problem”.

But once back on the ship they were told that a previous passenger who had sailed on the ship last week had tested positive for the bug.

The news came after the ship’s itinerary had already changed twice due to Governments updating their travel restrictions at a ”fast pace”.

A letter given to guests from Captain Pietro Esposito said: ”I have just learned – and I wanted you to know straightaway – that we have been contacted by the Austrian Health Authorities who have informed us that a previous passenger who sailed with us last week on MSC Opera, has been diagnosed with COVID-19.’

”The male passenger, of Austrian nationality, disembarked from MSC Opera in Genoa, Italy, on Friday morning 28 February, and is currently back in Austria.

‘To be clear: this person is not on board.

”We are currently still waiting for further clarity and guidelines from the Austrian Health Authorities and are in touch with the Greek Authorities. However, we are proactively taking a number of precautionary and preventative measures to ensure the safety of passengers. All passengers and crew are requested to remain on board until we have further clarity on the matter.

”Please note there is no reason for concern. We have no indication that suggests there may be an issue currently on board MSC Opera and there are no cases that suggest there may be a case of COVID-19.”

