According to a decision of the competent Artsakh authorities, a minute’s silence will be observed in Artsakh on September 27, at 11am, to pay tribute to the victims of the 44-day war unleashed by Azerbaijan last year.

At 10:30am on the same day, a requiem mass will be held at all churches of Artsakh for the repose of souls of the heroes who fell for the defense of the homeland, the Artsakh presidential office said.