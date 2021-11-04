Military expert: “Nikol Pashinyan’s regime will finally bury the idea of Artsakh belonging to Armenians

On November 3, military expert Davit Jamalyan spoke at the Hayeli Club about security, the demarcation and delimitation of the Armenian-Artsakh border, and the upcoming trilateral meeting in Moscow. “In principle, events are unfolding, and even if not on November 9, it is obvious that Nikol Pashinyan’s regime will finally bury the idea of ​​Artsakh belonging to Armenians by signing another capitulation, something dirty and anti-national.

It does not matter in principle whether it will be on November 9 or later. It is fundamentally important that the public finally realizes that Nikol Pashinyan and his entourage were brought to power to deliver the liberated homeland to the enemy on a platter. They have already implemented a significant part of this idea.

When you study the causal connection of the cases, it becomes clear that they were brought to power for that very purpose. Given that a significant part of the people do not know the details of the negotiation process and are not ready to realize that their chosen one was brought to implement anti-national goals- they are implementing the Anglo-Turkish program step by step. Look at the proof of what was said. In the last two or three months, terrible speeches and thoughts have been voiced in the National Assembly. Such speeches and thoughts that Nikol Pashinyan and his mob would never have expressed from the platform of the April-May 2018 events. Can you imagine if one of those mobs from the former Communist Party nomenclature stands up and says that the thesis that Armenia has no future without Artsakh is very dangerous, as they do now?

In other words, the problem is not whether there can be an Armenian statehood without Artsakh or not, the question is whether people can live in Azerbaijan or not. That person would not be on the platform and the idea would not be heard from the platform because then it was necessary to mislead people. Now the time has come for the future of some parts of Artsakh, which still belongs to the Armenians, to remain uncertain.

And now that Anglo-Turkish program must be brought to an end and something must be signed so that the Republic of Armenia can de jure renounce the whole of Artsakh, the occupied 75 percent and the remaining 25 percent, and surrender it to Azerbaijan. And this must be legally proven. That is why, yes, now this group is trying to play the last implementer of the main goal to bring them to power and sign that document. Because if the process of delimitation and demarcation of the Armenia-Azerbaijan state border is started, while insisting that the Khoznavar section from Sotk must first go through those processes, then it is accepted that Azerbaijan is beyond that. Again, again and again, the area from Sotk to Khoznavar beyond the RA border is the northern wing of the Kashatagh and Shahumyan regions of the Artsakh Republic.

Territories that on November 9, this bull gave directly to Azerbaijan on a tray. If we call a spade a spade, what is to be signed is to de jure fix not only the occupation of Artsakh, but also to wash our hands and renounce the idea of ​​Artsakh belonging to Armenians,” the military expert said. Ashot Hakobyan



Ashot Hakobyan












