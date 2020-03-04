Mike Bloomberg $500,000,000 could have eliminated the entire homeless in America.

All Mike Bloomberg did hand Millions to U.S. Media

Mike Bloomberg, the billionaire former New York mayor who jumped into the 2020 presidential race late and spent over $500 million on an unorthodox campaign, ended his bid for the Democratic nomination on Wednesday, but vowed to stay in the fight in an attempt to defeat President Donald Trump in November.

“After yesterday’s results, the delegate math has become virtually impossible — and a viable path to the nomination no longer exists,” Bloomberg said in a statement. “But I remain clear-eyed about my overriding objective: victory in November. Not for me, but for our country. And so while I will not be the nominee, I will not walk away from the most important political fight of my life.”

Bloomberg said defeating the president means uniting behind the most viable Democratic candidate, whom he deemed to be former Vice President Joe Biden.