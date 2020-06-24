Mikayel Minasyan to Edmon Marukyan: You broke the backbone of our state, committing political and moral suicide

Armenia’s former Ambassador to the Vatican Mikayel Minasyan took to Facebook on Wednesday to strongly condemn the decision of opposition Bright Armenia Party leader Edmon Marukyan not to join the Prosperous Armenia Party (PAP) in challenging the legality of the constitutional amendments in the Constitutional Court now.

Below is the full text of Minasyan’s statement:

“Edmon, do you know the difference between you and Hrayr [Tovmasyan, Chairman of the Constitutional Court]? A large number of things. A great deal of things that are condensed in the fact that Hrayr Tovmasyan’s godsons are suffering and being arrested by the order by the madman, resisting all the attacks like a real man, whereas your own godchild betrays you on the first suitable occasion to later watch, sitting back at the National Assembly, how his godfather is humiliated and then beaten. These are objective consequences.

They have been accusing you of being my ‘project’ for two years, thus leading you around by the nose by hurting your own dignity. You are living in the sick reality of Nikol Pashinyan, having become the slave of that pseudo-reality. Out of the fear of being associated with me, you have become a puppet, a deplorable attaché of the enemy of the people and the nation, destroying numerous brilliant young people’s future and political career.

You had a choice today. And the choice was between the state and the enemy of the state. You picked the latter, hammering the final nail in the coffin of Armenia’s democracy with your own hands. Swallowing your dignity and succumbing to the blackmail of those who have been ill-treating you for three years, you broke the backbone of our state, committing political and moral suicide.

Unlike you, Edmon, Hrayr and the other judges of the Constitutional Court have never succumbed to the blackmail, not being afraid of the madman’s threats and hysterical fits and never yielding to cheap manipulations. Do you know why? Because they have dignity.

There are no longer any ‘sides’ in the Republic of Armenia. You are either with the madman or the people. I was ready myself to be your ‘project’ today if you had chosen to stand by the people. But you opted for being thrown out of the political arena with the garbage. You will be kicked out, bearing forever the stigma of a ‘former’ and ‘pro-Nikol’ figure. Don’t doubt! We are going to leave behind also the institute of political leeches.

Honorable members of Bright Armenia,

If there are people in your ranks who still accept the reality as it is rather than Pashinyan’s Facebook reality, become an opposition! A real opposition. Get out of the destructive power and stand by the people! The people will be grateful to you and we will be your humble servants. You still have the chance to reject the heady future.

The National Assembly of Armenia already has one opposition force in the person of the Prosperous Armenia Party. Despite all the political persecutions, each and every one of them will always draw the chin in and carry the crown of the head high, because they unhesitatingly did their best to prevent the destruction of the rule of law country.