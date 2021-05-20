Mikayel Minasyan publishes document on demarcation of borders between Armenia and Azerbaijan

The chief liar has led it to point where Aliyev is forcing him to affirm the agreement over the ultimatums in writing, and we Armenians, by allowing the chief liar to sit in his chair, have deprived ourselves of an election. This is what former Ambassador of Armenia to the Vatican Mikayel Minasyan wrote on his Telegram channel and posted a photo of the statement offering demarcation of the borders between Armenia and Azerbaijan which, according to him will be released in the next few days.

“This is the document that I had written about on Facebook.

1. These are the first provisions stated on the first page of the agreed document.

2. There is also an encrypted part (not counting the verbal agreements between Nikol [acting Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan] and Aliyev [President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev]).

3. Nikol has agreed to everything, but hasn’t signed it yet.

4. He has set forth three preconditions for signing: pullout Azerbaijani troops from Armenia before the elections and return at least a few prisoners of war, and write the statements on the transfer of 6 villages in a way that will be as unclear as possible so that it will be easy for him to get re-elected.

Ara Aivazian [acting Foreign Minister of Armenia] has refused to have anything to do with this document, noting that the Ministry of Foreign Affairs is against this.

The only way to avoid this is to get rid of Nikol as quickly as possible. This will continue so long as he remains in power,” Minasyan added.