Mikayel Minasyan: ‘Capitulant bastard’ ceded 187 villages, 6 cities, depriving 38,154 people of their homeland

Former Armenian Ambassador to the Holy See Mikayel Minasyan on Wednesday again blamed caretaker Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan for huge territorial losses and casualties in last year’s war.

“Once upon a time we had a state, dignity, homeland and protected borders. All this has remained in the past, just like our victory, 30-year history, shed blood and national wealth that no longer belongs to us,” he wrote on Facebook.

“The capitulant bastard ceded [to Azerbaijan] 187 villages, 6 cities, depriving 9,396 families and 38,154 citizens of their homes and homeland. He handed over 107 schools, 17 kindergartens, more than 160 temples and churches,” the former diplomat said.

“He handed over 591 khachkars [Armenian cross stones], 39 fortresses, castles and sanctuaries, 4,000 historical and cultural monuments, as well as 12 museums housing 20,345 exhibits,” he added.

Minasyan held Pashinyan responsible for 5,000 war victims and 11,000 disabled people, stating he keeps hiding the real number of prisoners of war and missing persons.

He denounced Pashinyan’s statements during his visits to Armenia’s regions as part of the election campaign, stressing he “handed over and destroyed” what the Armenian people had created.

“The bastard does not even realize that he only increases the disgust towards him by spreading hatred,” he said, also sharing a video.