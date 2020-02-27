fbpx

Microsoft saw $62 billion of market value erased after it said coronavirus will hit profits this year. Here are 6 other companies that have issued similar warnings – and how much they’ve lost

Several companies have lowered or withdrawn their forward-looking revenue estimates as the coronavirus tears into operations.Microsoft was the most recent to warn investors of the outbreak effect on financials, announcing Wednesday its Windows and Surface businesses would see worse-than-expected sales due to supply chain disruption.The announcement drove Microsoft stock down as much as 4.8% in Thursday trading, wiping out as much as $62 billion in market value.Here are six industry leaders that recently cut guidance due to the coronavirus epidemic, and how much of their market cap was erased the following trading session.

Source: https://markets.businessinsider.com/news/stocks/coronavirus-outbreak-stock-guidance-outlook-cuts-microsoft-apple-mastercard-companies-2020-2-1028947433#microsoft1

