Michigan security guard killed in mask dispute; suspect said he ‘disrespected’ them

Three people were charged with first-degree murder in the death of 43-year-old Calvin Munerlyn, a father of eight.

By Ben Kesslen and Corky Siemaszko

Three people were charged Monday with killing a Michigan store security guard who they say “disrespected” a relative by insisting that she don a mask to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

Two of the suspects, Ramonyea Bishop, 23, and Larry Teague, 44, were still being sought, Genesee County Prosecutor David Leyton said.

The third suspect, Sharmel Teague, 45, has been arrested, Leyton said.

All are charged with first-degree murder in Friday’s shooting of Calvin Munerlyn, 43, a father of eight, at a Family Dollar store in the city of Flint.

“From all indications, Mr. Munerlyn was simply doing his job in upholding the governor’s executive order related to the COVID-19 pandemic for the safety of store employees and customers,” Leyton said in a press release.

The tragic chain of events, which was caught on video, was set into motion around 2:14 p.m. Friday when Sharmel Teague and her daughter, whose name has not been released, entered the store.

Sharmel Teague and Munerlyn began arguing after the security guard “told Teague’s daughter that she needed to wear a face mask while inside the store,” Leyton said. “Teague’s daughter left the store, but Teague began yelling at Munerlyn, who then told her to leave the store and instructed the cashier not to serve her.”

She left the store and returned 20 minutes later with her husband, Larry Teague, and her son, Bishop.

“One of them started yelling at Mr. Munerlyn about disrespecting his wife,” the prosecutor said. “The other black male walks up and shoots Mr. Munerlyn.”

Witnesses identified the shooter as Bishop, Leyton said.

By the time police arrived, the suspects were gone and Munerlyn lay bleeding on the floor from a gunshot wound to the head.

A vigil was held for Munerlyn on Sunday night, and a GoFundMe has raised over 10,000 for his family’s expenses.

“I just want to hear his voice again,” Demonte Munerlyn, one of his oldest sons, told WEYI.

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is requiring state residents entering enclosed public spaces to wear masks.