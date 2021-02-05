MFA: Recognition of Artsakh people’s right to self-determination should be basis for just settlement of conflict

The Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) Ministry of Foreign Affairs has commented on the resolution adopted by the Australian State of South Australia. The comment reads as follows:

“The process of international recognition of the Republic of Artsakh at the level of administrative-territorial units of different foreign countries continues. The latest achievement in this process has been the adoption of a resolution recognizing the Republic of Artsakh and supporting the right of the people of Artsakh to self-determination by the legislature of the Australian State of South Australia.

We consider it important that the resolution condemns the Turkish-Azerbaijani armed aggression launched against the Republic of Artsakh on September 27, 2020, the policy of hatred against Armenians pursued by the Turkish and Azerbaijani authorities and the consistent destruction of the Armenian cultural heritage in the occupied territories of Artsakh, as well as calls upon the federal authorities of Australia to recognize the independence of the Republic of Artsakh.