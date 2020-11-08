Message to President elect Joe Biden, 1- Congratulation, 2- do not let Turkish lobbyist control Washington again we are watching @JoeBiden Video

According to the Washington Post, “The Turkish government has spent millions on Washington lobbying over the past decade, much of it focused on the Armenian genocide issue. The country’s current lobbyist, the Gephardt Group, collects about $70,000 a month for lobbying services from the government in Ankara, according to federal disclosure records.

In a column in the Washington Examiner on July 21, Turkey analyst Michael Rubin commented on the Erdoğan government’s efforts to “infiltrate” the Biden campaign.

The campaign of Joe Biden, the presumptive Democratic Party nominee for the US presidential election in November, has appointed Elvir Klempic, the former executive director of the Turkish Heritage Organization (THO), as the national affinity and ethnic engagement director, according to the Asbarez news website.

THO is known for its close ties to the inner circle of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan.

Leaked emails published by Wikileaks in late 2017 show that the organization was created in 2014, with the involvement of Erdoğan’s son-in-law, Berat Albayrak, who at the time was Turkey’s energy minister (currently finance minister) as a way to “camouflage” Turkey’s lobbying activities in the US.



“At the Turkish Heritage Organization, [Klempic] promoted the Erdogan regime’s talking points uncritically. A Bosnian website’s profile shows how his activities working on behalf of Democratic candidates and the Turkish Heritage Organization overlapped,” Rubin said.