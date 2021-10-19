Message from Arush Arushanyan, Dear compatriots, dear Gorisians

Dear compatriots, dear GorisiansI receive your congratulations, wishes and warm words from yesterday.Thank you everyone for your attitude, your support and all this time with us, for standing next to our team ′′ Arush Arushanyan ′′ alliance, willingly help, fight us and win this important battle.This wasn’t a common choice between persons and parties, by this election we reinforced justice together, proved to everyone that Syunik won’t be able to ground, Syunik is fearless,

ready for his homeland’s security and building struggle, cracking all obstacles and barriers, the carrier of national values and values of Syunik He stands strong in the Holy Motherland, who inherited his grandfathers and is not going to concede.This is not the victory of ′′ Arush Arushanyan ′′ alliance and its supporters, but the victory of all Armenia, this is the victory of the people, who, by the right of the claimant, chose the security, unity and building of his homeland yesterday.Yesterday’s choice was the evaluation of our work of these years.So thank you all for your high appreciation and trust that should make us strive for more and save nothing for Goris’s building and well-being.Yes, today victory was defeated by the nation, we and our generations that will have a safe and well-established homeland.Congratulations to all of us. My country’s victories have been launched