MEP Fragkos to European Council President: Prevent Turkey from acquiring nuclear weapons

Member of European Parliament for the Hellenic Solution, Emmanouil Fragkos, in an urgent letter to the President of the European Council, Charles Michel, called for vigilance and data about Turkey’s efforts to acquire nuclear weapons.

MEP Fragkos, who is also a member of the European Conservatives and Reformists Group, warned Michel that the continuous and worrying course of Turkey will intensify.

The consequences, in addition to its neighboring states, are being felt in the wider European, Middle Eastern and Central Asian region.

Fragkos names the revelations that make Turkey look for nuclear weapons.

The Foundation for Defense of Democracies think-tank, through former Turkish MP Aykan Erdemir and Turkish journalist Abdullah Bozkurt, revealed the clear intentions of Turkey to acquire nuclear weapons.

The MEP of the Hellenic Solution warned Michel about the seriousness of this development.

Only the five permanent members of the UN Security Council have nuclear weapons, and within the international community there must be co-operation on the non-proliferation of third countries.

The European Community Treaty and the Euratom Treaty, in particular the Nuclear Security Cooperation Mechanism, the Pre-Accession Assistance Mechanism and the Stability Mechanism, provide a legal basis to prevent Turkey acquiring nuclear weapons.

Fragkos immediately calls for the European Council to prevent Turkey from acquiring nuclear weapons and calls on the President to provide clear and unambiguous information about the issue.