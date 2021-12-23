“Menua fulfilled his dreams” – The Artsakh hero would have turned 35 today

An event dedicated to the memory of Artsakh war hero Menua Hovhannisyan took place on Wednesday at Komitas Museum House which brought together the family members, comrades-in-arm and friends of the hero nicknamed ‘Armenian Eternal Knight’. Hovhannisyan was born 35 years ago today.

He went to the front during the third Artsakh war on September 28. He carried out a special operation, as a result of which he brought 18-20 year old guys out of the blockade in Madaghis. On October 3, after an hour long consultation with Artsakh Republic President Arayik Harutyunyan, Menua took the responsibility to organize a special operation of attack at Aregasar mountain. Menua was deployed as a special operation’s unit commander and died at the back of enemy fighting against and destroying some 180 enemy troops

On October 21, Artsakh President Arayik Harutyunyan signed a decree to posthumously award Hero of Artsakh title to Menua Hovhannisyan.

“Menua came to Artsakh together with his friends in pursuit of his big dream – to defend his native land and ensure its persistent existence. I met him incidentally on the front. Our communication was short, just one day, but very impressive. His bold demeanor, bright and radiant thoughts immediately caught my attention. We even managed to talk about what to do after the victory. But our plans remained unfulfilled…

The Homeland recognizes his feat on the battlefield,” the president said then in a statement, when signing the decree.

In an interview “Hay Zinvor newspaper”, Menua’s mother Karine Tonyan once said: “Menua was a commander who took the fire on him and saved the lives of soldiers. He is told to have fought fiercely, struggling till his last breath, allowing fellow servicemen icemen to save… Menua loved eagles. His victorious return will last for centuries. Every new generation will rise with him to become bolder and flutter. Eagle Menua and the all fallen heroes like him will never allow us to defeat.”