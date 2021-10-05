Members of Armenia opposition factions leave session of parliamentary standing committee

The opposition factions of the National Assembly of Armenia, namely the “Armenia” and “With Honor” factions, left the special session of the Standing Committee on Defense and Security of the National Assembly.

The Committee was only going to discuss one issue, that is, the election of the vice-chairman.

Thus, the opposition “Armenia” faction, based on the formula of D’Hondt method, has been nominating Artur Ghazinyan for vice-chairman for the sixth time already.

Once again, the members of the ruling party and opposition factions criticized each other and made allegations, and the opposition MPs left the sessions hall for the fourth time as a sign of protest.

As a result, Ghazinyan wasn’t elected again. “Armenia” faction needs to nominate another candidate.