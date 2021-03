Mediaport Telegram channel reports the following:

“According to Mediaport’s information, the authorities of Armenia have declared Head of UNICEF Armenia Country Office Marianne Clark-Hattingh persona non grata for spying in favor of Azerbaijan and Great Britain.

Clark-Hattingh is already packing her things, while the Armenian authorities want to conceal the news from the public.

Clark-Hattingh became head of UNICEF Armenia Country Office in July 2020.”