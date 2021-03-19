Mediaport: Armenia National Security Service detains ruling party MP Andranik Kocharyan’s nephew

Mediaport Telegram channel reports the following: “According to Mediaport, yesterday the National Security Service of Armenia detained Gevorg Kocharyan, who is the nephew of deputy of the My Step faction of the National Assembly Andranik Kocharyan and is charged with fraud.

Earlier, Mediaport had reported that Nikol Pashinyan has instructed the National Security Service and other power structures to gather compromising materials on members of the ruling My Step bloc and their close ones.

Pashinyan is gathering the compromising materials to rule out the possibility of his teammates nominating a candidate other than the Prime Minister.”